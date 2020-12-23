Advertisement

Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A family of four is dead after a shooting at a home south of Mayfield.

According to Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, they believe Kyle M. Milliken, 41, shot his wife, 35-year-old Ashley P. Milliken, and their two young sons, ages 8 and 13. He then turned the gun on himself.

The preliminary autopsy results showed all four died from gunshot wounds.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received the call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday, December 20.

Troopers say when they arrived, they the family dead inside the home.

