Hard Rock Cafe in Louisville to permanently close after 16 years

(WDBJ)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being in business for 16 years in the city of Louisville, the Hard Rock Cafe will be permanently closing its doors next year.

Hard Rock International confirmed that the location at 424 South Fourth Street, opened back in 2004, would be closing permanently due to the lease expiring in 2021.

“Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe Louisville in 2004, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving the Louisville community and playing a role in the city’s dining culture,” a statement from Hard Rock International said.

The location within Fourth Street Live! had been temporarily closed back in March during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hard Rock International said the brand remains committed to the city, and could possibly reopen another location locally if “the right space can be identified.”

The announcement comes weeks after another Fourth Street Live! business, Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse, announced it will be closing after its lease expires.

