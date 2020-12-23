Governor Justice names Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has named Brian Abraham as the new Chief of Staff.

This will go into effect on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The current Chief of Staff, Mike Hall, is retiring.

Abraham has served as Governor Justice’s General Counsel since January 2017. He also serves as Chair of the Joint Staff in the West Virginia National Guard. He also previously served on active duty in Iraq with the 18th Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and as a prosecutor of suspected insurgents. He also served as trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division, and as legal advisor and paratrooper with a special operations detachment of the West Virginia National Guard for nine years.

According to the governor’s office, Abraham has represented businesses, individuals and government agencies. He was elected the Prosecuting Attorney in Logan County from 1999 until 2009.

“Brian is a true leader and the perfect fit for this job as we move into my second term,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s a Veteran and experienced attorney who loves our state as much as I do, and I know his skills and experience will be extremely beneficial as we continue to move West Virginia forward.”

