‘God has got this’: 21-year-old Pike County woman faces cancer a second time

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) -Kailee Peters recently turned 21 and she is already looking at her second cancer diagnosis.

“They discovered that the cancer was back. And this time it had come back a whole lot more aggressive,” said Kailee’s pastor, Aaron Butler.

Peters was diagnosed with melanoma at age 16 and thought the cancer was in the rearview until health issues kicked back in last year. She was told by doctors that her cancer had returned and quickly began seeking treatment.

The Elkhorn City community is rallying behind her as she walks through this chapter with what they say is “unwavering faith.”

“A city of people coming together and pray for a young lady. And believe God to do something bigger than we are,” said Butler.

Community members are sharing words of encouragement through Facebook and a group of people met Wednesday night for a prayer vigil on Main Street.

According to Butler, Peters has always addressed her cancer with faith and assurance, sharing her contagious attitude with those who love her. He said she is determined to moving and recently married her husband Noah in September.

“She has believed, her family’s believed, her church has believed, her friends have believed that God has got this,” Butler said. “She’s still trusting. We’re gonna trust and we’re gonna pray.”

Friends are also collecting money through an online fundraiser to help the newly-married couple with expenses as she continues treatment.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.