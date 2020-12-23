Advertisement

‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says

(Source: WPEC, HLN, CNN)(NBC15)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service has issued a warning to Floridians of falling iguanas as temperatures drop throughout the state.

“Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!” the weather service tweeted on Monday.

Officials said iguanas climb in trees at night to sleep. When temperatures drop into the 40s and below the animals can stiffen and fall to the ground.

While many think the iguanas are dead, officials said they are just immobilized from the cold temperatures and will be fine once they get sun exposure.

Anyone who spots an iguana is told to leave them alone because the animals can become aggressive when they thaw out.

