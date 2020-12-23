Advertisement

December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s

It’s also called the moon before Yule
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Ancient European pagans called the December full moon the moon before Yule.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year.
Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible
Robert Lyttle escaped from McDowell ARH in Floyd County Tuesday afternoon.
KSP looking for inmate who escaped from McDowell ARH
Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack commented on the national recognition in the COVID-19...
Washington Post: Kentucky is only state where ICU usage is lower now than three months ago

Latest News

Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky-South Carolina men’s basketball game postponed
The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by U.S....
UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors
Student loan relief
Federal student loan forbearance not extended in COVID-19 stimulus bill