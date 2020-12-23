Couple shares the light of Jesus with ‘Holiday Nights and Christmas Lights’ light show in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - During the month of December, the City of London is hosting a ‘Lights Around London Driving Tour’ to raise money for Shop with a Cop.

More than 70 homes and businesses are participating including two seniors at the University of the Cumberlands.

Madison Smith and her boyfriend Joshua Patton started their show ‘Holiday Nights and Christmas Lights’ last year and for them, it was a no-brainer to join the lights tour around London.

“The main thing we’re trying to get across is there’s hope and that hope is found in Jesus and he is the light of the world and what better way to showcase that than with a light show,” said Smith.

This year, the show is 18 minutes long and consists of songs from Pentatonix, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the Polar Express soundtrack.

“This show incorporates about 10,000 lights and about 500 feet of extension cords give or take a few. It’s a bit insane but it makes the kids scream happiness so I’m happy,” said Patton.

Planning for the show started back in July and went into full swing in October.

I took a day off work, she did too and it actually took two days so Friday and Saturday we put it all up and then for a week we sat outside here in the cold because of course, it had to get cold the week we had to program,” said Patton.

While sharing the message of Christmas is their main priority, Smith says they also wanted to use the show to help the community, so they are raising money for the homeless shelter in London.

“That’s what was put on our hearts so that’s where we were going to give the money to,” she said.

In the last month, they have collected more than $500 and about $150 worth of items to donate.

“It brightens my day. I know it brightens the Good Samaritans as well as Shop with a Cop so I mean we’re doing good. It’s going well,” said Smith.

They want to bring some cheer after the difficult year everyone has faced.

“To be able to showcase something that is positive and makes people laugh makes people happy, I’m 100% willing to do that and if that spreads the love of Jesus then I’m all about it,” said Smith.

The show runs on a continuous loop from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will end January 2.

You can listen to the show on 97.5 FM.

The address for the house is:

314 West Line Creek Road, London KY.

