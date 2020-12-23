Advertisement

Churchill Downs Inc. names new president

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs Inc. has named a new president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby.

Mike Anderson is the track’s 14th president. Anderson worked as a vice president of operations at Churchill Inc. before taking the top job at the Louisville racetrack.

Anderson replaced Kevin Flanery, who had been at the helm of the track since 2009. Flanery announced his retirement earlier this year.

Anderson said taking the president’s job is “the privilege of a lifetime.”

