Brent Spence Bridge reopens to traffic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Traffic is flowing across the Brent Spence Bridge for the first time since Nov. 11.

“I am pleased to announce very shortly we will be reopening the Brent Spence Bridge to traffic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a 10 a.m. news conference.

The bridge is safe and repairs came in under budget one day early, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

The on-ramps at Buttermilk Pike, Dixie Highway and Kyles Lane were blocked but reopened in a staggered fashion, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray also announced that new signs will be posted in Northern Kentucky to increase awareness of the hazardous material restriction north of I-275 between I-71/75 and the Ohio state line.

“It’s worthwhile to remember that the amount of potassium hydroxide transported by one of the vehicles in the crash was well below the federal threshold of what is considered hazardous material, so it was allowed to cross the bridge. While it’s every driver’s responsibility to know and obey the rules of the road, we’ll do everything we can to provide information,” Gray said.

The bridge, a major commuter route and pivotal freight thoroughfare has been closed since a truck hauling a hazardous material caught fire early on Nov. 11.

Kentucky state transportation crews and contractors have worked nonstop to repair the bridge.

KYTC said Monday evening final inspections of the bridge had been completed, confirming the bridge is safe for travel.

Kentucky transportation officials say discussions continue with the Ohio Department of Transportation about plans to build a companion bridge to the west of the Brent Spence to increase capacity.

The bridge, which was designed to carry 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day, now carries about double that amount.

