Berea man arrested on burglary charges in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday around 2:15 p.m., Clay County sheriff’s arrested 53-year-old David Swafford.

Swafford was arrested on South Highway 11 after entering a vacant home. Swafford was then located by police.

Police determined that Swafford took items from the property.

Swafford was arrested and the items were given to the property owner and was charged with burglary.

