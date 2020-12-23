Advertisement

Bell County Health Department staff gives COVID-19 vaccine to first responders

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the staff at the Bell County Health Department gave out doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the health department received 200 doses of COVID-19, going to county officials, police officers, EMS and other first responders received a vaccine drive-thru style.

“We were about to be apart of history in the fact that we are giving a vaccine never before been developed,” said Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter. “You know, this is kind of a medical breakthrough and hopefully this will slow the spread and save lives,” she added.

The health department plans on vaccinating next week if it still has vaccines in stock.

If you qualify for the vaccine, you are asked to call before going to make sure it is in stock.

