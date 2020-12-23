AAA says two-thirds of Americans not traveling for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - This is traditionally a very busy time on the roadways and at airports but due to COVID-19, it is a lot different.

According to AAA, at least two-thirds of Americans say they are not planning on traveling this year. In fact, the number of travelers could be about 34 million less this year.

It is two days before Christmas and typically the airport in Lexington would be packed with travelers heading to see their loved ones for the holidays but not so much this year.

“It gets a little stuffy on the plane for sure. Go to the bathroom to take the mask off and take a deep breath. Sometimes hard to breathe. Other than that try to take a nap on the plane so I don’t think about it,” said Brandon Bryne who is heading home for the holidays.

Grace Phillips is heading home for the holidays and traveling for the first time since the pandemic started. She is anxious to see her mother and says she is taking all the necessary precautions to make sure she and others are safe.

Phillips says she was recently tested for COVID-19 and will be wearing a mask all the time while on the plane and in the airports.

“Some people seem to be taking it seriously and I go out of my way to keep my distance from people. Doesn’t seem like everyone is doing their part,” said Phillips.

We spoke to drivers off of Interstate 64 Wednesday and one woman said she would normally be heading to see family but this year her Christmas will be spent alone with her dogs at a cabin in Knoxville.

“I’m just going to a cabin in Knoxville. So I can have space for my dogs to run around,” said Christina Mitchell.

One driver said that this is the first time in more than 40 years she won’t be with her family for Christmas this year because she wants to preserve their health.

