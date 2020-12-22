Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear gave what is expected to be his last live COVID-19 update before Christmas.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,057 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That is slightly higher than last Tuesday’s number, but is tracking slightly under the numbers reported last week. This brings the state’s total case number up to 247,344.

The governor said this number, while still high, is not the exponential growth the state saw previously.

327 cases are children aged 18 years or younger. 1,631 Kentuckians are in the hospital, with 419 patients in the ICU. 223 are on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate once again ticked down slightly to 8.48%.

The governor also reported 28 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,440.

3,287,909 tests have been conducted and 35,118 Kentuckians have recovered so far.

As of Tuesday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

