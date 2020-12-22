Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear and other senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and other senior state leadership held a news conference to publicly receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can watch the event here:

The governor was also joined at the event by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

On a recent call with governors, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, recommended all governors be vaccinated in public as soon as possible.

