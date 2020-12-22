Advertisement

Vehicle struck by gunfire in WVSU shots-fired incident

A shots-fired investigation is underway Monday at West Virginia State University after a parked...
A shots-fired investigation is underway Monday at West Virginia State University after a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shots-fired investigation is underway at West Virginia State University after a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The university made that announcement Monday in a release.

It said the incident happened Monday afternoon in the Sullivan Hall parking lot along Washington Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but the parked vehicle was struck three times.

A temporary lockdown was in place until the WVSU Department of Public Safety determined there was no longer a threat on campus.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is reported to be a silver Chevrolet Malibu or Impala that left the area.

Anyone with information about that car or the incident is asked to call the WVSU Department of Public Safety at 304-766-3181.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County

Latest News

Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
screenshot
Cancer patients stay safe for holidays
The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year.
Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?