Rollercoaster ride of weather through Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’re ready for an interesting few days, weather-wise. Strap in, we have a lot to talk about before Santa makes his trek into the mountains.

Today and Tonight

We’re looking at a fairly calm day ahead. Most of us will start the day in the mid-30s in the valleys with some warmer air on the ridges. Look for sun and clouds early, with more sun later in the day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s. The wind will also die down, at least for now.

Tonight, look for clear skies early before more clouds filter in late. Should be a good night to view the Great Conjunction if you missed it Monday night. Remember to look to the southwest about one hour after sunset, which is at 5:19 p.m. Lows will drop into the upper 20s in the valleys and low 30s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Keep your hands and feet inside the ride at all times for this part of the forecast. It’s going to be a doozy.

We should be dry during the day on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will start to pick up again ahead of the approaching cold front. They could gust as high as 25 mph at times, so be ready for that. Those winds will be out of the south, so our daytime highs soar into the upper 50s. However, what goes up must come down. Once the rain chances move in Wednesday night, temperatures will crash into the low 40s by Christmas Eve morning.

The battleground sets up on Christmas Eve during the day. After a midnight high in the mid to upper 40s, we will likely be around freezing by early afternoon, into the 20s by the time Santa’s sleigh flies over the mountains and into the teens by Christmas morning. The rain will change over to snow during the day on Thursday and, barring any last-minute changes, I think we have our first white Christmas in 10 years. That means at least 1″ of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Christmas morning.

The further west you are, the lesser amounts you will likely have. The highest amounts will be in the eastern counties. We hope to have our official first call for snow this afternoon so stay tuned for that. Remember, we have to get to 32 for the changeover to take place. If anything happens to delay that, the less snow you’ll end up with in your area.

Once the snow ends, we battle the bitter cold. Daytime highs will struggle to get into the low 20s on Christmas, especially with snow on the ground. Skies will clear out during the day on Friday so overnight lows will be brutal, with some locations having a real shot at seeing some low teens, especially with a snowpack in place.

Sunny skies will return in time for the first part of the weekend and we look to get back above freezing.

