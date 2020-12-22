Advertisement

Police: ‘Nincompoop’ cut down, stole 7-foot-tall light up nutcracker in Stanton

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating the theft of Christmas decorations in Stanton.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Kiwanis Club of Powell County and Stanton Tourism worked together to put up lights around town.

Police say on Saturday “some nincompoop decided to cut down one of these lights, a 7-foot-tall light up nutcracker, and steal it.”

Police say they are reviewing security footage of that location and time of the theft.

Police say the culprit(s), could possibly avoid felony charges if they come forward now.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Powell County Dispatch Center at 606-663-4116.

FROM THE DESK OF SERGEANT IAN MORTON: As a lifelong resident of Powell County, people have always asked what can we do...

Posted by City Of Stanton Police Department on Monday, December 21, 2020

