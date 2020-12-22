Advertisement

Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people that are wanted for murder.

Officers believe Ashley Lewis of East Bernstadt and Robert Gray of Keavy were involved in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell.

Caldwell’s murder occurred Sunday afternoon off of Highway 490 at Highway 1376.

Officials say Caldwell was fatally shot and that both Lewis and Gray had fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6.

Wanted Flyer
Wanted Flyer(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

Do not approach Lewis or Gray for they are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

