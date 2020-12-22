Pikeville Community Foundation offers $40,000 in grants to combat food insecurity

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Foundation was established in 2019 to give back to those in need. Now in the midst of a pandemic, those involved say it is the perfect time to put the foundation to use.

Kathy Atkins, a member of the board of directors, said the foundation is offering grants to organizations in the county that are focused on battling food insecurity for local families.

“We just feel like there is no need for food insecurity in Pike County,” said Atkins.

She said the plan is to provide a little outreach to as many families as possible.

“It’s just so important to us to give back to the community. And that’s why we were founded,” said Atkins.

The grants, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, come from a pool of $40,000 set aside from a local donor.

“She really had a passion for people who had food insecurity- especially children,” said Atkins.

Organizers say the city has seen the local food banks and community kitchens serving the people of Pike County through the last nine months and they know there’s a need.

Pat McNamee, chair of the Pikeville Community Foundation said in a news release, “These grants will help further address the mounting food insecurity issues in our region. With long lines and limited stock, food banks are struggling to meet skyrocketing demands. These food security grants will help compliment the work already being done in Pike County.”

Atkins said the need is obvious.

“We know that there are currently food programs in Pikeville and Pike County and we’ve talked to them and they’ve expressed how much their services have increased. They don’t really have enough to go around,” she said.

Organizations in need of a boost can find out more here and apply for grants here until January 8.

