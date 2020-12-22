Advertisement

More than 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating on exam

More than 70 West Point cadets were accused of cheating on a calculus exam in May after...
More than 70 West Point cadets were accused of cheating on a calculus exam in May after instructors noticed irregularities in answers. All but one were freshmen, or plebes, in a class of 1,200. The other was a sophomore.(Source: CNN/United States Military Academy)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - More than 70 cadets training at the U.S. Military Academy to be Army officers have been accused of cheating on a math exam taken online when they were studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, spokesman for the academy at West Point, said Monday that 73 cadets were accused of cheating on the calculus exam in May after instructors noticed irregularities in answers. All but one were freshmen, or plebes, in a class of 1,200. The other was a sophomore.

“West Point honor code and character development program remains strong despite remote learning and the challenges brought by the pandemic,” Ophardt said. “Cadets are being held accountable for breaking the code.”

After an investigation by an honors committee made up of trained cadets, two cases were dropped for lack of evidence and four were dropped because the cadets resigned, Ophardt said. Of the remaining 67 cases, 55 cadets have admitted cheating and have been enrolled in a six-month rehabilitation program focused on ethics. They will be on probation for the rest of their time at the academy. Three more cadets admitted cheating but weren’t eligible for the rehabilitation program.

The remaining cadets accused of cheating face administrative hearings to determine if they’ve violated the honor code and recommend penalties, which could include expulsion.

The cheating scandal is the biggest at West Point since 1976, when 153 cadets resigned or were expelled for cheating on an electrical engineering exam. The 1976 case is considered more serious, Ophardt said, because it was upperclassmen who planned, collaborated and executed the cheating. “The whole system broke down,” Ophardt said.

In the 1976 cheating scandal, the secretary of the Army appointed a select commission headed by former astronaut Frank Borman to review the case and more than 90 of those caught cheating were reinstated and allowed to graduate, Ophardt said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County

Latest News

People with private health insurance will see the nasty shock of “surprise” medical bills...
Consumer relief: COVID bill to end ‘surprise’ medical bills
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
An analysis of data from 33 states obtained by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows that...
US public school enrollment dips as virus disrupts education
In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted