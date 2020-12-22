Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine and mild weather continues for one more day before snow arrives just in time for Christmas!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. Valleys will likely get colder tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s.

We will start your Christmas Eve Eve off with sunshine! Winds will be from the south and could gusts up to 20 MPH. This means temperatures will likely get into the mid to upper 50s and maybe near 60 for highs tomorrow. That cold front that will bring us some fun on Christmas Eve arrives very late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas

Rain moves in very early Christmas Eve as a cold front moves into the mountains. We will see mostly rain throughout the morning. Temperatures will drop with this front, the question is will they drop fast enough? We will likely see that rain transition into snow by Thursday afternoon. Remember, we will get near 60 on Wednesday so anything that falls early will not stick to the grounds. It will likely melt right away. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-40s early in the day with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens!

Snow showers continue Christmas Eve night into early Christmas morning for some. That moisture looks to move out of here for most of us by Thursday evening. Highs on Christmas will only get into the lower 20s with overnight lows dropping back into the mid to upper teens. We have released our first call for snowfall. A lot can change in the next 24-36 hours. Right now we have the majority of Eastern Kentucky in the dusting to 2″ category. The mountains could see 2-4″+. We will likely see this map change.

Extended Forecast

Chilly temperatures continue Saturday with highs getting into the upper 30s. We should see those mostly sunny skies return as well! Highs will get back into the upper 40s by Sunday.

Showers arrive very late Sunday night into Monday. We might see a wintry mix Monday morning. We are not too concerned about this right now. We will continue to keep you updated!

