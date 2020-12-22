Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health department reported new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported the county’s 20th death. There are also 45 new cases bringing the total to 2,124 with 311 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 31st death. Health officials also reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 1,668 with 124 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 700. Lee County reported three new cases bringing the total to 1,019. In Leslie County, there are 15 new cases bringing the total to 428. Letcher County reported 42 new cases bringing the total to 902. Owsley County has five new cases bringing the total to 287. In Perry County, there are 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,450. Wolfe County reported four new cases bringing the total to 277. The health department says it will be reporting the summaries reflected on the kycovid19.ky.gov website from now on.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 11 new cases in the community of Clay County, nine cases within Landmark of Laurel Creek and three cases within FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,224 with 558 of those active. Jackson County reported five new cases and two probable cases bringing the total to 494 with 125 of those active. Rockcastle County reported 22 new cases and eight probable cases bringing the total to 577 with 102 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 36 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,761 with 231 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 53 new cases bringing the total to 3,462 with 1,496 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,392.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 639 with 96 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,690 with 144 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.