Local Glasgow girl to compete on Food Network

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 11-year-old Haylin Adams will be a contestant on the ninth season of the “Kid’s Baking Championship” that airs on the popular food channel.

Kids, ages 10 to 13, from all over the country, compete for the grand prize of $25,000 dollars.

“I just want to tell the kids you can do it, and getting to support your local hometown is a pretty awesome thing, and showing where you’re from and supporting everyone there.” Said Adams to 13 News reporter Ana Medina.

The “2020 Kid’s Baking Championship” premieres on Food Network on December 28th at 8 PM.

