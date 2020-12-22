Advertisement

Large COVID-19 outbreak reported at Federal Medical Center in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re tracking another large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

The medical center has 194 active cases among inmates and 18 among staff.

That’s according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which runs the site.

This spring and summer, there were more than 200 cases at the prison, with at least six deaths that were COVID related.

The Buereau of Prisons’ website also shows more than 100 active cases at the federal prison in Manchester.

