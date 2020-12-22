Advertisement

KSP: Searching for missing person in Pike County

(KWQC)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) need the public’s help in locating a missing person.

December 21, KSP Post 9 received a call about a missing woman. Investigators found that 39-year-old Clara Morgan O’Brien of Fedscreek was last contacted by her boyfriend on December 18, 2020.

O’Brien is a 5′10 female, weighing 140 lbs, with long brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with possible information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

