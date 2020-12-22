Advertisement

Judge denies Blackjewel coal’s request to liquidate assets

Multiple Blackjewel miners step onto the railroad tracks in Cumberland to block a train from leaving - the train is carrying more than $1 million in coal they mined.(Connor James)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A bankrupt coal operator’s request to liquidate its assets has been denied by a federal judge in West Virginia.

Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy last year. It most halted it operations, which put hundreds of miners out of work. The company had sought to convert to Chapter 7, which would allow it to liquidate its assets.

Federal Judge Benjamin A. Kahn denied the request in an order on Monday.

Blackjewel’s mine shutdowns put about 600 employees in Wyoming and 1,100 in Appalachia out of work last year, and left hundreds of Kentucky and Virginia miners without pay.

You can read more of our Blackjewel coverage here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

