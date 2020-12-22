Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith earns Pro Bowl trip

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After he was snubbed with the initial rosters, Za’Darius Smith finally earned his first Pro Bowl trip as an alternate for injured NFC players.

Not snubbed this year. 😤@TheRealZSmith was voted a #ProBowl starter & had the most fan votes among NFC outside linebackers.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/fqsRgksQz3 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 22, 2020

Through 14 games, Smith has 11.5 sacks and 33 total tackles. As a Packer the past two years, Smith has 25 total sacks so far. He is the first Packer to have 11 or more sacks in back-to-back seasons since Aaron Kampman in the 2006-07 seasons.

The former Wildcat is one of seven Packers who made the Pro Bowl. Wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cornerback Jaire Alexander, tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins and running back Aaron Jones also made the roster.

Though Smith has the spot, the NFL will not hold the 2021 Pro Bowl due to COVID-19. Instead, the players will compete in Madden 21 in a virtual Pro Bowl.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.