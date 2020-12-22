Advertisement

Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith earns Pro Bowl trip

(WSAW)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After he was snubbed with the initial rosters, Za’Darius Smith finally earned his first Pro Bowl trip as an alternate for injured NFC players.

Through 14 games, Smith has 11.5 sacks and 33 total tackles. As a Packer the past two years, Smith has 25 total sacks so far. He is the first Packer to have 11 or more sacks in back-to-back seasons since Aaron Kampman in the 2006-07 seasons.

The former Wildcat is one of seven Packers who made the Pro Bowl. Wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cornerback Jaire Alexander, tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins and running back Aaron Jones also made the roster.

Though Smith has the spot, the NFL will not hold the 2021 Pro Bowl due to COVID-19. Instead, the players will compete in Madden 21 in a virtual Pro Bowl.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides COVID-19 update as newly-authorized Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County

Latest News

John Calipari and Chris Mack
Kentucky-Louisville moved to 1 p.m. tip on ESPN
Pruitt on pay cuts
Army to replace Vols in Liberty Bowl
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team