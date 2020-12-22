Advertisement

Emergency Department team at Med Center Health loses one of their own to COVID-19

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Connie Smith, the CEO at Med Center Health, tweeting some sad news on Monday, asking for prayers.

Smith says the Emergency Department team lost one of their own to COVID-19.

Dr. Don Miller worked faithfully alongside his colleagues at the Med Center for nearly 17 years.

Smith also says he will forever be remembered as a healthcare hero.

