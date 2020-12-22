Advertisement

Doctors say COVID ‘vaccine shopping’ not likely even as more options become available

(WRDW)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After Pfizer and Moderna, more companies are working to secure approval for their COVID vaccine candidates. While waiting for a shot to become available might seem appealing, doctors say “vaccine shopping” is not an easy task and isn’t recommended.

“It’s going to be limited; we think that there’s probably going to be a shortage of vaccine that goes on for a while, so getting a vaccine from a public health perspective, is more important than getting your particular favorite vaccine,” Floyd County, Indiana health officer Dr. Tom Harris said.

Each vaccine has its inherent qualities, from efficacy and side effects to dosage and storage temperatures. Moreover, while Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which are still in clinical trials, use an inactive virus to teach your body to fight COVID-19.

“We don’t have experience to know at this point, whether there is a specific vaccine that is better for a specific group,” Harris said.

Even with notable differences, Harris said that “vaccine shopping” or waiting for brand-specific products would only delay efforts to eradicate the virus. He explained the vaccination that you get depends on where you live and what’s available.

“At this point, we want people to get vaccinated so we can lower the number of people who can get sick and get closer to herd immunity to get the problem to go away,” Harris said.

Experts estimate that at least 70% of the US population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.