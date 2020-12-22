Advertisement

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources to replenish fish habitats with recycled Christmas trees

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Christmas for the Fishes.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Christmas for the Fishes.(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging people to recycle their real Christmas trees and donate them for use in replenishing underwater habitats.

Starting Saturday, December 26, the department will be accepting natural Christmas trees at more than two dozen locations for its annual Christmas for the Fishes program. The collection will continue between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through Friday, January 15.

In our area, there are drop-off locations in Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rowan, and Whitley Counties.

Fish and Wildlife staff build habitats out of the Christmas trees and submerge them in public waters, making a great refuge and feeding habitat for game fishes and their prey, small fish and invertebrates that are crucial for a thriving ecosystem.

“Every year, we use thousands of donated trees to create fish attractors that provide hotspots of fish activity,” said Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for the department. “Depending on the depth and location, these Christmas tree sites attract everything from small baitfish and bluegill to large bass and crappie.”

“Most of these fish attractors are placed in readily accessible lakes located within parks or other public lands that offer opportunities to get outdoors and social distance while helping Kentucky’s fish populations,” Zimmerman said.

Nearly 4,500 trees are donated each year. The trees must be free of lights and decorations. Limbs, wreaths, brush, or any other plants aren’t accepted.

In our area, tree donations go to make habitats in Buckhorn Lake, Carr Creek Lake, Cave Run Lake, Dewey Lake, Fishtrap Lake, Paintsville Lake, and Yatesville Lake, as well as nearly 30 other lakes across the state.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths
KSP: Searching for missing person in Pike County
Here is the first call for snowfall for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Mild Wednesday before snow arrives Christmas Eve, first call for snowfall
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder