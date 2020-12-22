Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources to replenish fish habitats with recycled Christmas trees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging people to recycle their real Christmas trees and donate them for use in replenishing underwater habitats.

Starting Saturday, December 26, the department will be accepting natural Christmas trees at more than two dozen locations for its annual Christmas for the Fishes program. The collection will continue between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through Friday, January 15.

In our area, there are drop-off locations in Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rowan, and Whitley Counties.

Fish and Wildlife staff build habitats out of the Christmas trees and submerge them in public waters, making a great refuge and feeding habitat for game fishes and their prey, small fish and invertebrates that are crucial for a thriving ecosystem.

“Every year, we use thousands of donated trees to create fish attractors that provide hotspots of fish activity,” said Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for the department. “Depending on the depth and location, these Christmas tree sites attract everything from small baitfish and bluegill to large bass and crappie.”

“Most of these fish attractors are placed in readily accessible lakes located within parks or other public lands that offer opportunities to get outdoors and social distance while helping Kentucky’s fish populations,” Zimmerman said.

Nearly 4,500 trees are donated each year. The trees must be free of lights and decorations. Limbs, wreaths, brush, or any other plants aren’t accepted.

In our area, tree donations go to make habitats in Buckhorn Lake, Carr Creek Lake, Cave Run Lake, Dewey Lake, Fishtrap Lake, Paintsville Lake, and Yatesville Lake, as well as nearly 30 other lakes across the state.

