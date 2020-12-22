Could we see a White Christmas this year? It’s definitely possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get closer to the big day and you see more models showing a bunch of snow floating around on social media, everyone is asking the WYMT Weather Team one question: Will we see a White Christmas? In order to answer it, there are a few things we have to explain first.

First, we have to look at the history of the occurrence here in the mountains. The National Weather Service office in Jackson, which covers most of our counties, opened in 1981. Since then, there have only been seven times there has been at least a trace of snow there at 7 a.m. on December 25th with the last being in 2004. Only six times have there been more than 1″ of snow on the ground at that time. The last time that happened was Christmas 2010.

Since 1981, NWS Jackson has only reported a trace or more of snow on the ground 13 times as of 7 a.m. Christmas morning. (WYMT/NWS Jackson)

13 times in the last 39 years doesn’t seem like a terrible number, but what about the other records? The National Weather Service as a whole only has part of our region in the 25% or less range all time. The southern half of the area isn’t even included in a percentage.

Historically, the mountains have a 25% or less chance of having a white Christmas. Source: NWS/NOAA (NWS/NOAA)

Now you see why we don’t typically get our hopes up that much at Christmastime. This year, however, is a different story. We have been tracking this system for nearly one week now. A massive cold front will be pulling in some arctic air behind it, some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far in the last few months. There is also a fair amount of moisture with it, which also gives us hope for it.

So why haven’t we went all in on it and said “There is a 100% chance of a white Christmas this year”? Well, because there is warm air coming in from the south in front of the system. Temperatures Wednesday will soar into the upper 50s and close to 60.

While we all know that dynamic cooling can override a warm ground and chill the air quickly, there will be a battle going on in the atmosphere above our heads. A battle between warm and cold air. The cold air has to win out before the moisture finishes its trek through the region. If it doesn’t, this forecast will be a big ole bust. As of right now, we think the cold air will win out, but that is why we wait until the last possible second to forecast snow. We want to make sure that we’re fairly confident about how things will play out.

Even now, models are showing decent gaps on when the air will cool down enough for the rain to snow transition to complete. Some show Thursday morning early. Others are Thursday afternoon. Remember, there is limited moisture and all models show it starting Wednesday night within a couple of hours of each other.

Speaking of models, here is some raw data for you to chew on. Here are the Tuesday morning runs of the GFS, Euro and NAM.

The Tuesday morning run of the GFS is super aggressive, showing up to 10" in spots by Christmas night. (WYMT)

The Tuesday morning run of the European model is much more balanced and factors in available moisture along with a slower temperature drop on Christmas Eve. (WYMT)

The Tuesday morning run of the NAM model basically throws a bunch of snow out there for everyone by Christmas night. (WYMT)

Based on these and knowing what we told you above, what would you forecast? Would you go higher or lower? That’s the tough part about winter weather forecasting in the mountains, especially for a day that is important to so many for snow.

We are fairly confident there will be some snow. The “how much?” is the question we still have to answer.

Here is where we stand right now:

The eastern counties right now have the best chance to see a white Christmas this year. (WYMT)

Since we are now within the 48-hour window before the event, we hope to release our first call map Tuesday afternoon. Stay tuned!

