Brent Spence Bridge to reopen early, under budget, officials say

The bridge has been closed since a major incident Nov. 11.
Brett Spence Bridge
Brett Spence Bridge(WXIX)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Brent Spence Bridge could reopen as early as Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says the reopening of various lanes and ramp closures will be announced Tuesday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in his Monday COVID-19 press briefing the repairs are also likely to finish under budget.

The bridge, a major commuter route and pivotal freight thoroughfare, has been closed since a semi with hazardous materials caught fire early on Nov. 11.

KYTC crews and contractors have worked nonstop to repair the bridge. As late as Sunday, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray was targeting a reopening date of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

KYTC said Monday evening final inspections of the bridge had been completed, confirming the bridge is safe for travel.

Final repair work is currently underway, including lane striping on the upper and lower decks, equipment removal and other minor maintenance items, KYTC says.

“Weather permitting, if all of the above items are completed successfully, it is expected that crews will begin the process of restoring normal traffic patterns overnight Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with a possible reopening of the bridge as soon as late-afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 22,” KYTC said in the statement.

At midnight, I-71/75 North will be closed to all traffic at the I-275 interchange, including the single lane currently open north of the interchange into Covington.

The following ramps that provide access to I-71/75 North will also be closed:

  • The on-ramp from Buttermilk Pike
  • The on-ramp from Dixie Highway
  • The on-ramp from Kyles Lane

