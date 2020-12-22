Body of missing man expected to be recovered in January

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A spokesperson with Adamo Group says the recovery efforts for Jamie Fitzgerald are expected to last until mid to late January.

Fitzgerald has been missing since December 9 when a building collapsed at the old Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio.

Last week, the company said he did not survive the collapse, and that the process to find him would take up to 2 weeks.

In a statement on Monday, the company says, “Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort. As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site.”

It goes on to say, “Adamo continues to fully cooperate and take direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) investigation team and local officials - including providing all requested data and documentation – to safely conduct the recovery operation of Mr. Fitzgerald and to determine the cause of the incident.”

