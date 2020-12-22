Appalachian Regional Hospital receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Tuesday was a big day for Appalachian Regional Hospital as it received 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A sign of relief for many in the form of a shot.

“This is a Christmas miracle for us. We are so grateful not only to receive the vaccine but in the quantity but in the quantity that we received them,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Maria Braman.

ARH hospital not only vaccinating all of their employees who want the vaccine but others in the community.

“Extend out to the community to other healthcare providers, emergency medical technicians so we really hope that all of our first-line responders including dentists in our community will be able to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Braman. “I’m here to roll up my sleeve and receive the vaccine and I’m thrilled.”

Dr. Braman was the first one at the hospital to receive the vaccine but she wasn’t the only one as others lined up like oncologist Dr. Sam Bailey.

“The experience was excellent. Everything was well prepared here. The vaccination you know no tenderness no pain and so now I wait my 15 minutes to make sure there’s no reaction but otherwise, it went really well,” said Dr. Bailey. “This is what we’re going to need to do to get back to our way of life like before. This is the best thing we can do to get back there. "

After filling out paperwork, receiving the vaccine and being monitored for 15 minutes, those who were vaccinated walked out with a COVID warrior sticker.

“That’s what I’m hoping is that our world gets back to where it was before,” said Dr. Braman.

Everyone who received the vaccine will get a second dose 28 days after.

The Moderna vaccine has a shelf life of 30 days. Dr. Braman says all of the doses will be distributed before then.

