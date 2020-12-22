Advertisement

Appalachian Regional Hospital receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ARH Receives Vaccine
ARH Receives Vaccine(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Tuesday was a big day for Appalachian Regional Hospital as it received 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A sign of relief for many in the form of a shot.

“This is a Christmas miracle for us. We are so grateful not only to receive the vaccine but in the quantity but in the quantity that we received them,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Maria Braman.

ARH hospital not only vaccinating all of their employees who want the vaccine but others in the community.

“Extend out to the community to other healthcare providers, emergency medical technicians so we really hope that all of our first-line responders including dentists in our community will be able to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Braman. “I’m here to roll up my sleeve and receive the vaccine and I’m thrilled.”

Dr. Braman was the first one at the hospital to receive the vaccine but she wasn’t the only one as others lined up like oncologist Dr. Sam Bailey.

“The experience was excellent. Everything was well prepared here. The vaccination you know no tenderness no pain and so now I wait my 15 minutes to make sure there’s no reaction but otherwise, it went really well,” said Dr. Bailey. “This is what we’re going to need to do to get back to our way of life like before. This is the best thing we can do to get back there. "

After filling out paperwork, receiving the vaccine and being monitored for 15 minutes, those who were vaccinated walked out with a COVID warrior sticker.

“That’s what I’m hoping is that our world gets back to where it was before,” said Dr. Braman.

Everyone who received the vaccine will get a second dose 28 days after.

The Moderna vaccine has a shelf life of 30 days. Dr. Braman says all of the doses will be distributed before then.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team

Latest News

Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Tuesday
Malakai Roberts was sleeping next to his mom and three-year-old sibling in the home on Catera...
Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home
covid19 vaccine
Doctors say COVID ‘vaccine shopping’ not likely even as more options become available
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths