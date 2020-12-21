What pets can’t eat around Christmas

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sitting down for Christmas dinner, no one is more excited about that food than the family dog.

“Of course we don’t recommend feeding them any people food regularly at any time,” said Tri-State Animal ER veterinarian Amy Bess.

Bess sees pets each year right after the holidays. She says a lot of what you may slip your dog under the dinner table is really bad for them.

Raisins, grapes, chocolate, onions, and garlic are so toxic, a call to the vet is a must.

“Some of the sugar-free gums and candies have an ingredient called Xylitol which can cause very, very low blood sugar,” said Bess.

Fatty food including ham, roast beef, bacon, pizza and animal skin Bess says can lead to Pancreatitis which can cause them pain, and this time of year it’s a lot more common.

“A lot around Christmas, a lot around Thanksgiving,” said Bess.

If you want to feed them dog food, that’s really the safest and only food for pets Bess truly recommends.

“Well some of the things they can and I know everyone is tempted to feed their pets treats this time of year,” said Bess.

Bess’s list of foods that are okay to eat includes raw carrots and boiled chicken with no skin. Toys with peanut butter inside for them to chew are okay too.

Bess is reminding people that while those eyes may be cute waiting for a bite, in the long run, many holiday human foods can cause more harm than good.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.