West Liberty native raising money for families in Eastern Kentucky

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Back in 2012. a tornado tore through parts of Morgan County, leaving many homes like Austin Shuck’s with damage, and the community lending a hand.

“My community was there because we had been there for the community before and we were like we want to be there for these people and because of that it gave us an opportunity to get help and so because of that I kind of wanted to pay it forward,” Event Organizer Austin Shuck said.

Now Shuck wanting to return the favor with a Christmas album philanthropy event, creating a 15-track album with several artists to raise money for families in many Eastern Kentucky counties.

Those artists include Nicholas Jamerson, Brett Higgins, Laidback Country Picker, Lindsey and Aaron Elam, Ryan Allen, Clarke Sexton, Sean Whiting, Phil Barnet, Chelsea Adams, Grayson Jenkins, Clark Kissick, Kristopher Bentley, Wes and Aaron Smith, Stan Nickell, Brett Horton, and John Montgomery.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see them get to use something that they love so much to help the community. So, it’s been pretty empowering that these extremely talented people want to help,” Shuck said.

For Shuck, he wanted his contributions for the families to be worthwhile, just like the help his family received back in 2012.

“They weren’t just being like here, you’re struggling, here’s this thing. Alright, I’m not going to help you beyond this moment. I want to give you something that will literally help you today but also will hopefully help you in the future,” Shuck said.

Shuck’s initial goal was 500 dollars for one family, but that goal quickly grew when donations started coming in. At one point the goal was $3,000, where Shuck did a Polar Plunge in the Cave Run Lake to show his gratitude.

“I keep saying I was freezin’ for a reason. It was like, for me to be cold to help people, I will be temporarily uncomfortable if it helps other people to have a better Christmas and hopefully move into a better 2021 because this year has been so challenging for everybody,” Shuck said.

Currently, the goal is $8,000 for 16 families, but that is only the beginning.

“The goal for next year is to do $60,000, 120 families and that would be one family per county,” Shuck said.

Shuck is continuing to take donations until the 27th. The Christmas album is titled Rock Around the Mountain: Appalachian Christmas Album Vol. 1 and will be released this week.

