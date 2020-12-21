Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference

(Office of Governor Beshear)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Monday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

As of Sunday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

