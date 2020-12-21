Warmer days ahead, cold Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s. The Great Conjunction or Christmas Star will happen tonight! This only happens every 20 years where Jupiter and Saturn line up creating a bright star in the sky. Try to get out and see it tonight! We’ll have to dodge a few clouds, but I think some of us will be able to see it.

Tuesday and Wednesday

We will see sunshine tomorrow with highs getting into the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s with those clear skies. Valleys could be much cooler tomorrow night with those clear skies.

Breezy conditions return Wednesday as a cold front approaches the mountains. It won’t be anything too crazy, but I would keep an eye on those Christmas decorations. Highs will get into the mid to upper 50s due to those breezy conditions! Cloud will increase throughout the day with showers moving overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas

We will see showers throughout the morning on Christmas Eve and with that cold front moving through, temperatures will drop throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s early in the day with overnight lows dropping into the teens! Flurries continue Christmas morning with highs only getting into the lower 20s and overnight lows dropping back into the mid-teens.

The question everyone wants to know is will we see a white Christmas? Remember, highs will be near 60 Wednesday so whatever falls on Christmas Eve won’t stick to the ground right away. Also, going from the 50s to below freezing will take some time from Wednesday to Christmas Eve. It is way too early to talk about totals right now. We will keep you updated throughout the week!

Extended Forecast

The chilly temperatures continue Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. We will see that sunshine return as well!

We’ll warm back up into the 40s Sunday with maybe more rain moving in late Sunday night into early Monday.

