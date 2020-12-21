Vols bowing out of bowl game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols have declined the invitation to the Liberty Bowl because of several positive COVID-19 tests.

Coach Pruitt and several other coaches and players have tested positive, WVLT News learned Monday afternoon.

The team and staff members were tested in the last two days and those who tested positive were retested.

The results and contact tracing lead the team to cancel their bowl invite.

“After receiving Sunday’s COVID-19 test results, the University of Tennessee football program has paused all team activities and will be unable to compete in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” said an official release from Tennessee Athletics. “The test results revealed an increase in positive cases among student-athletes and staff and subsequent contact tracing. The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with University, CDC and local health department guidelines. The University of Tennessee extends its sincere appreciation to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis and is disappointed it will not be able to fulfill its commitment on New Year’s Eve.”

Coach Pruitt said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

““Earlier today, I was informed by our medical staff that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and I immediately began isolating at home. I am experiencing mild symptoms but doing fine. We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority. I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games.”

