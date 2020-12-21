Two Leslie County men arrested on meth charges

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Leslie County deputies were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle without a gas cap. After notifying the driver that his gas cap was gone, police noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate.

The driver Charlie Deppenmeier did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. The passenger in the vehicle was Anthony Couch. Police checked the vehicle and found, crystal meth, seven loaded guns, and $3,920.

Deppenmeier was charged with serving bench warrant for court, no registration plate, no registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended license, and trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Couch was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

