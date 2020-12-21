Advertisement

Two arrested in Pulaski County after high speed chase

Dana Glover & Jeffrey Holder
Dana Glover & Jeffrey Holder(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this month, the Pulaski County Sheriff attempted to pull over a 2014 Jeep Patriot speeding at 100 miles per hour. Police tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to pull over. This lead to a dangerous high speed chase, on Highway 461.

After several turns attempting to evade police, police used a tire deflation device to slow down the Jeep Patriot. The vehicle came to a stop, and police found four people in the car.

Police found the following people inside the car:

29-year-old Carah W. Bell of Somerset - has multiple charges pending in Pulaski County, she was also the passenger during the pursuit.

38-year-old Dana Glover of Somerset - has a parole warrant from August 2016. She was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

45-year-old Jeffrey W. Holder of Clay City - was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. Holder was charged with fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph greater than the speed limit, menacing, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

There was also a fourth person in the car, who was not listed. We do not have information on this individual at this time.

Holder also had a warrant in Pulaski County for fleeing or evading, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph, disregarding a stop sign. The warrant was issued November 23, as a similar incident occurred.

Holder was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, waiting for his next court appearance in front of the grand jury.

