Who stole Sammy? Therapy dog taken from car while cancer-survivor donates winter coats (Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By WOIO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Joyce Cummings practiced a good deed on December 12th, donating winter coats for charity, an act of theft turned her world upside down.

Cummings’ said her 5-year-old therapy dog, Sammy, who she says helps her through her battles with cancer, was taken.

Sammy was stolen from Cumming’s car around 3 p.m. last Saturday in the parking lot of the Another Chance of Ohio free store in Slavic Village, Cummings said.

“I was mortified. As I’m doing a good deed to help, somebody is reaching inside of my car and taking my therapy dog,” she said.

Cummings is a two-time cancer survivor. She currently suffers from breast cancer and has surgery scheduled for Monday, December 21st, she said.

“I’ve had 9 surgeries over the last year, Sammy is the only companion that I have at home so they took more than just my dog, they took my companion,” she said.

Sammy is a Shih Tzu Hainanese. He is tan and weighs 12 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Sammy.

Cummings is doing what she can to recover Sammy. She said she’s reached out to her local Councilperson, Ward 12 Anthony Brancatelli, and filed a police report.

Her friends posted flyers on social media, encouraging others to keep an eye out.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

