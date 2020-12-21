‘Shop with a Trooper’ events look a little different this year due to COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shop with a Trooper events are taking place across the Commonwealth, and on Monday Kentucky State Police Post 13 troopers went to the Hazard Walmart to start their shopping.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is still all about the kids, but this year troopers now shop for the kids and will deliver the gifts to the child’s home.

“It is a little bit different you know the meaning of shop with a trooper is getting to spend that time with those children and build a positive relationship with them. Show them a different side of us as well and with not having them here it’s kind of a strange feeling, but we want to do everything we can to make sure they have what they need,” said Tropper Matt Gayheart. “We get to see them however we won’t get to stay with them as we would hope.”

More than 80 children in the Post 13′s region will receive gifts from clothes to toys.

“When you tell them to get what they want their eyes just light up and they go hog wild and it’s just a great sight to see,” said Gayheart. “We’ve bought bicycles. We’ve bought video games, basketball’s, football’s, you name it we’ve probably got it.”

Typically some of the most giving hearts are the ones there to receive the gifts.

“You know you bring kids here and they need things, but the first thing they asked for stuff for their family members. Christmas is a time about giving and these children are no different. They want their brothers and or sisters and mom and dad’s to have everything they want for Christmas as well,” said Gayheart. “100% next year I want to have the kids here with us.”

The Shop with a Trooper program is funded through charitable donations and fundraisers held throughout the year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.