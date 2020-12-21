Send wishes: Wise County Dispatcher hospitalized with COVID-19
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Wise County Dispatcher has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Nancy Mullins has been a Dispatcher for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years and was going to retire this upcoming year on January 1st.
Mullins recently discovered that she had COVID-19, and is now at the LPH hospital with COVID-19 Pneumonia.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking that people keep her in their prayers at this time.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.