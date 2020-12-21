Advertisement

Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man

Wilmer Perez
Wilmer Perez(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - On Friday, three people were arrested and charged with the murder of Wilmer Jose Perez.

21-year-old Perez went missing back in April after he left work at Sazon Mexican Restaurant.

While investigating, officials with the Cumberland Police Department suspected foul play was involved with Perez’s disappearance.

The three individuals arrested were Fess O’Neal Polly, Destiny Stamper, and Amanda Whitehead. There is also a fourth suspect, Derrick Polly, that has not been arrested yet. Officials believe he left Harlan after his brother Fess was arrested, police are actively searching for him.

Here is a picture of Derrick Polly:

Derrick Polly
Derrick Polly(Harlan County Detention Center)

Police received “statements from witnesses who stated that an individual confessed to killing Wilmer Perez.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Polly police ask that you call law enforcement. They advise that you do not approach him for he could be armed and dangerous.

Investigators are still searching for Perez’s body.

