Pikeville Medical Center updated its visitation policy

PMC Exterior
PMC Exterior
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy due to a recent downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

PMC announced in a Facebook post that the facility is returning to phase two on Monday, meaning patients are limited to one visitor.

Officials at PMC say they will continue to adjust the visitation policy according to the changes in the COVID-19 case numbers.

