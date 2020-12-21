Advertisement

Perry County native publishes book related to his on-going battle with cancer

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Retired business owner William Crawford has been battling cancer since 2013. One year ago, he took on the task of writing a book inspired by an experience his daughter had at an abandoned baseball field.

“In her mind, she could imagine a man standing there at that fence and she didn’t know where it came from or where it was going but she said I want you to help me write a story,” Author William Crawford said.

Titled Jimmy’s Journey, the book details the fictional tale of Jimmy Watson returning to his hometown after his mother passed away from cancer. Crawford says the book is about rediscovery.

“It follows him when he discovers that to give is much a benefit to the giver as it is to the receiver,” Crawford said.

Crawford says the book was written while he was in treatment.

“It gave me something to do and got my mind off of it because you have to sit there, like, six hours for a treatment. Then you get a pump and wear that for three days and then take the pump back and they remove it. It just helped me pass the time,” Crawford said.

While there is no set plan, Crawford says this might not be the only book he writes.

“This book leads to a sequel but it’s quite a task to complete a book,” Crawford said.

While the book can be purchased on Amazon, Crawford hopes to sell the book locally as well.

He plans to have a book signing for Jimmy’s Journey when the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides COVID-19 update as newly-authorized Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County
Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire

Latest News

Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.
Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.
Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Mountain student achiever 12/21
Mountain Student Achiever Alli Goins
Perry County native publishes book related to his on-going battle with cancer 6 P.M.
Perry County native publishes book related to his on-going battle with cancer 6 P.M.