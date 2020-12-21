One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County

BELL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department told WYMT that one person is dead after a car caught fire on Highway 25 East in Bell County.

Officials responded to the crash between the Pineville Water Treatment Plant and Combs Group entrance.

The person inside of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton.

Traffic was backed up but one lane is now reopened.

As of 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officials are still on scene.

We are still working on more information and will update this story.

BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Sunday, December 20, 2020 This evening at 6:26 pm several emergency... Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Sunday, December 20, 2020

