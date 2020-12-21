One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department told WYMT that one person is dead after a car caught fire on Highway 25 East in Bell County.
Officials responded to the crash between the Pineville Water Treatment Plant and Combs Group entrance.
The person inside of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton.
Traffic was backed up but one lane is now reopened.
As of 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officials are still on scene.
We are still working on more information and will update this story.
