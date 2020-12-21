Moderna vaccine arrives at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Distribution for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine began Sunday.

Monday, health care facilities across the county began getting their hands on another weapon against the deadly virus. One of these facilities is St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead. Healthcare workers there say it could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Like Christmas, everyone’s excited that there is some hope,” said nurse Sarah Flynn who waited for the doses to arrive. “We saw a UPS truck drop it off, I’ve never been so happy to see a UPS truck.”

The first course of action for the Moderna vaccine is tier-one, high priority healthcare workers. They’re all expected to get the vaccine in just a matter of days. Among those eligible for this distribution: Anyone caring for COVID positive patients, or in a room where a COVID patient is treated.

Health care workers at St. Claire say staff voted overwhelmingly to make the vaccination a requirement for all physicians.

Chief Medical Officer Will Melahn says medical staff have a clear message: The vaccine is safe, effective, and a way out of this pandemic. He expects both clinical and non-clinical staff will want the shot.

While experts say masks and social distancing will continue until the vaccine is more widely available, many at St. Claire waited for the doses with a feeling of hope.

“Some relief to us as healthcare workers as this has been a great burden, it takes time away, it takes a lot of strain on everybody,” Flynn said.

Melahn says the remaining staff, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities likely won’t have access to the vaccine until late January. It’s not clear when it will be available to the general public.

