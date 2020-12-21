Advertisement

Moderna vaccine arrives at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead

"We saw a UPS truck drop it off. I've never been so happy to see a UPS truck," says nurse Sarah...
"We saw a UPS truck drop it off. I've never been so happy to see a UPS truck," says nurse Sarah Flynn.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Distribution for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine began Sunday.

Monday, health care facilities across the county began getting their hands on another weapon against the deadly virus. One of these facilities is St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead. Healthcare workers there say it could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Like Christmas, everyone’s excited that there is some hope,” said nurse Sarah Flynn who waited for the doses to arrive. “We saw a UPS truck drop it off, I’ve never been so happy to see a UPS truck.”

The first course of action for the Moderna vaccine is tier-one, high priority healthcare workers. They’re all expected to get the vaccine in just a matter of days. Among those eligible for this distribution: Anyone caring for COVID positive patients, or in a room where a COVID patient is treated.

Health care workers at St. Claire say staff voted overwhelmingly to make the vaccination a requirement for all physicians.

Chief Medical Officer Will Melahn says medical staff have a clear message: The vaccine is safe, effective, and a way out of this pandemic. He expects both clinical and non-clinical staff will want the shot.

While experts say masks and social distancing will continue until the vaccine is more widely available, many at St. Claire waited for the doses with a feeling of hope.

“Some relief to us as healthcare workers as this has been a great burden, it takes time away, it takes a lot of strain on everybody,” Flynn said.

Melahn says the remaining staff, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities likely won’t have access to the vaccine until late January. It’s not clear when it will be available to the general public.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides COVID-19 update as newly-authorized Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County
Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire

Latest News

Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.
Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.
Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday
PMC Exterior
Pikeville Medical Center has updated their visitation policy
John Calipari and Chris Mack
Kentucky-Louisville moved to 1 p.m. tip on ESPN