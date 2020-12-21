Advertisement

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China

McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China...
McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.(McDonald's China)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides COVID-19 update as newly-authorized Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office: Can you identify this car suspected to be inovloved in a homicide?
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
Former Laurel County Sheriff dead at 78

Latest News

Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Little Eli Brashears from Harlan County is the proud owner of a KSP mini-cruiser following a...
Harlan County boy gets early Christmas present from KSP
Who stole Sammy? Therapy dog taken from car while cancer-survivor donates winter coats (Source:...
Therapy dog taken from car while cancer-survivor donates winter coats
During the polio outbreak in the 1950's Elvis Presley helped convince some Americans to take...
How Elvis Presley helped Americans conquer polio